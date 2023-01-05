Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD launching on January 9, brochure leaked: Price, variants, engine and more

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD will be launched in India on January 9 ahead of Auto Expo 2023. As automakers are gearing up for the mega event at Noida’s India Expo Mart, Mahindra has reportedly finalised January 9 as the launch date of the new Mahindra Thar SUV. According to reports by 91Wheels and GaadiWaadi, the Indian automakers will launch the cheaper version of its popular lifestyle vehicle with a new engine and colour options.

Since the launch of the newer version, Mahindra Thar has been facing long waiting periods and the new 4X2 RWD Thar is expected to give the customers and the manufacturers relief from that burden. Although not officially confirmed by Mahindra, the new Thar 4X2 RWD has started to reach the dealerships and all information about it is available online.

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD: Engine

The Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD will be available in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. The car will be available in two variants: AX OPT and LX.

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD: Price

When it comes to pricing, the new Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual option. The petrol automatic model of the new Thar is expected to be priced at Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the price of Mahindra Thar in India starts at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD: Features

In terms of features, the new Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD will get almost every feature offered in 4X4 that including 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Electronic Brake Locking Differential, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Hold and Hill Decent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Tyre Direction Monitoring System.