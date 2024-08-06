Mahindra teases Thar Roxx features ahead of Independence day launch: Dual-tone interior to panoramic sunroof, know more

Mahindra teases the Thar Roxx, unveiling advanced features and dual-tone interiors ahead of its August 15 launch.

Mahindra has once again teased the Thar Roxx ahead of its official unveiling on August 15, Independence Day. This teaser reveals several features and the interior layout of the upcoming SUV. The Thar Roxx includes new features, marking a first for the Thar in its segment, making it a highly equipped SUV.

The Thar Roxx will feature a dual-tone cabin theme with soft-touch materials and contrast stitching on the dashboard. The seats are expected to be made of light-colored leatherette. The teaser also shows a panoramic sunroof and two large screens for infotainment and driver display, likely borrowed from the Scorpio N. Contrary to earlier beliefs, the Thar Roxx might not come with dual-zone climate control, but it will include a Harman Kardon audio system.

In terms of safety, the Thar Roxx will be equipped with six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. There is also a possibility of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) being offered.

The Thar Roxx is expected to be powered by the same engines as the Thar 3-door: a 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel unit, though they might be tuned differently. There is also a possibility of it featuring a 1.5-liter diesel engine seen in the Thar rear-wheel drive.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to have a starting price of ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with models like the Force Gurkha 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

With these updates, the Thar Roxx promises to be a well-equipped and competitive addition to the SUV market, combining Mahindra's known reliability with modern features and enhanced safety measures. The official unveiling on Independence Day will provide a closer look at what this new model has to offer.

