Mahindra Scorpio-N gets over 1 lakh bookings on opening day, Z8L variant's delivery will be prioritised

Mahindra Scorpio-N booking: The deliveries of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, 2022, onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Photo: Mahindra

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has claimed that it has received over 1 lakh bookings for its all-new Scorpio-N SUV, within half an hour of its commencement on Saturday, July 30.

The company received 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement. This translates into an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore, it added.

Delivery

The deliveries of the vehicle are scheduled to commence on September 26, 2022, onwards with over 20,000 units planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein the Z8L variant will be prioritised.

The company will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022. The company launched the vehicle on June 27, 2022.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahindra Scorpio (@mahindra.scorpio.official)

 

Scorpio-N SUV

The company claims that the all-new Scorpio-N makes every drive an experience with its unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort and safety.

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in multiple engines and transmissions across five broad variants-Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. 

