Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP safety test, Maruti Suzuki Swift gets 1-star

Earlier this year Mahindra achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award for the XUV 700.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection under Global NCAP’s new and more demanding crash test protocols  supported by the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard however curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. The lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars.

Earlier this year Mahindra achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance. To recall, in November 2021 the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Global NCAP’s updated protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. More information on the latest protocol requirements can be found on the Global NCAP website. 

Apart from the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, Global NCAP also tested three Maruti Suzuki models, the Swift, S-Presso and Ignis, were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS. None of the three models provide ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. All three models demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

