AUTOMOBILE

Mahindra Scorpio Army Edition vs Standard Model: Know key differences, features, upgrades and performance specifications

The Indian Army’s Mahindra Scorpio is a heavily modified version of the civilian SUV, featuring higher ground clearance, blackout lights, integrated hooks, and tactical interior upgrades. These enhancements make it capable of handling rugged terrains and demanding operational conditions.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

The Indian Army relies on rugged, off-road-capable vehicles to navigate challenging terrains, and the Mahindra Scorpio is one of its trusted SUVs. While the civilian version is widely recognised on city roads, the Army’s Scorpio undergoes significant modifications to meet operational demands.

Exterior Upgrades

At first glance, the Army’s Scorpio resembles the standard model, but a closer look reveals several tactical enhancements. The vehicle sits taller with increased ground clearance, allowing it to tackle rough terrains with ease. The front and rear are equipped with integrated hooks, essential for recovery operations. One of the most striking changes is the adoption of ‘blackout’ or ‘cat eye’ headlights, designed for tactical driving in low-visibility conditions.

Interior Modifications

Inside, the dashboard, seats, steering wheel, and infotainment system remain largely similar to the civilian variant. However, the Army version includes specialised equipment for operational use. A dedicated reading lamp assists the driver in consulting maps or documents during missions. Controls for the blackout lights are conveniently accessible, along with a rotary dial to switch between 4H, 2H, and 2L drive modes, enabling versatility in various terrains.

Powertrain Enhancements

While exact specifications of the Army Scorpio’s engine remain classified, the standard Mahindra Scorpio comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is widely believed that the military version is tuned for higher performance, delivering enhanced power and torque to meet the demands of challenging operational conditions.

The Indian Army’s Scorpio demonstrates how a standard SUV can be transformed into a highly capable tactical vehicle. From its enhanced ground clearance to specialised lighting and interior controls, every modification is aimed at ensuring reliability, performance, and safety in demanding environments.

