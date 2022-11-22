Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar breaks five world records

Pininfarina Battista is is named after founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company.

Mahindra owned luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina has revealed that their pure-electric hyper GT Pininfarina Battista has set a range of world records in its final round of homologation at Dubai Autodrome. The Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, with 0-60 mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100 km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120 mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h obliterated in just 4.79 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres.

Production of Automobili Pininfarina’s pure-electric hyper GT at the Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, started in early 2022 and first deliveries to customers worldwide are underway.

The Battista is the most powerful Italian car ever made with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque. The hyper GT has a top speed of 350 km/h, a WLTP range of up to 476 km and is priced from €2.2 million. The Battista also features a unique soundscape, SUONO PURO, that complements the driving experience, that can be personalised via one of five driving modes – Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. These distinct modes give the Battista unique character, altering the experience depending on the driver’s preference.

On the new world records, Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer said: “I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out or development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets.

For those who are unaware, Mahindra acquired Italian design house Pininfarina in 2015 and Battista is the first electric luxury car in the brand’s portfolio. The car is named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930,