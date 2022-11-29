Mahindra recalling thousands of Scorpio-N SUV due to THIS issue, check details

Mahindra has recalled more than 6,000 Scorpio-N SUVs with manual transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched by the Indian car manufacturer a few months ago. The Scorpio brand has a massive fan following in India and since launch, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N has received tremendous response from buyers. The car is facing a long waiting period due to the features it offers at the price point. Mahindra refers to Scorpio-N as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’ and it has surely made that kind of reputation, however the brand’s name is now in soup due to a major recall.

Mahindra has recalled more than 6,000 Scorpio-N SUVs with manual transmission due to potential issues with rubber bellow inside bell housing. Here’s what Mahindra has said in a statement regarding this issue.

“A sorting process error at the supplier's plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing. Keeping with the company's stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership. As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity.”

As revealed by the company, the manual transmission Mahindra Scorpio-N assembled between July 1 and November 11 will be recalled. If you own a Scorpio-N assembled between the dates mentioned above, you will be contacted by the nearest dealership and the issue will be rectified for free. Also read: Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon compact SUV



This is Mahindra’s fourth recall of 2022. The brand recalled its popular Mahindra XUV700 a couple of times earlier this year due to several issues. The issues with rubber bellow inside bell housing can also impact the XUV700, so Mahindra has also recalled the SUV.