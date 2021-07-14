Maharashtra new EV policy: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh discount on electric cars

To promote electric vehicles, the Maharashtra government has issued a new draft electric vehicle policy. Several incentives have been offered in the new policy to encourage people to buy electric vehicles. The policy also focuses on the creation of a large infrastructure of the charging stations. Delhi and Gujarat have already announced their Electric Vehicle Policy.

Under this policy, the Maharashtra government aims to have 10% electric vehicles in the state by the year 2025. The state government has also set a target of setting up about 1,500 charging stations in Mumbai by 2025. According to the policy, the state government will encourage those promoting electric vehicles and it also aims to make Maharashtra number one in electric vehicle manufacturing.

The state government has also announced a number of incentives to encourage electric vehicles in the state. As per the draft policy, an incentive plan of up to Rs 10,000 will be given on 1 lakh electric two-wheelers, while an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 will be given on 15,000 electric three-wheelers. Apart from this, there is a plan to give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on 10,000 goods electric three-wheelers.

Similarly, an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh has been planned on 10,000 electric cars. An incentive of up to Rs 20 lakh will be given on 1,000 electric buses, which will benefit only the buses of government undertakings. The Maharashtra government is aiming to make 25% of the government bus fleet to be electric by the year 2025. Road tax will be waived on all-electric vehicles sold in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government aims to set up 2,375 public and semi-public charging stations in seven urban areas and four on national highways. Also, from April 2022, all new government vehicles will be electric vehicles.