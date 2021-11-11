Looking for a budget car with impressive mileage? Check these options

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its popular hatchback Celerio in a new avatar. The company has made a strong knock in the industry in terms of both mileage and price by launching the All New Celerio 2021 in this segment. The new Celerio is powered by an all-new 1.0-litre dual jet petrol engine that the company claims to return up to 26.68 km/l. The company has said that it is working on the CNG variant of Celerio as well and will bring it very soon.

The new Celerio starts at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 7-inch touchscreen console, push button for start and stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel.

It is hard to predict if Celerio will be able to make an impact in the market in the coming times. However, there are several options at present that you can consider if Celerio doesn't impress you much.

Tata Tiago

The new Celerio is sure to get direct competition from Tata Motors' popular car Tata Tiago. While the starting ex-showroom price of the new Celerio is Rs 4.99 lakh, the Tata Tiago's starting ex-showroom price is also Rs 4.99 lakh. The Tiago is powered by a 1199cc, 3 cylinder BS6 petrol engine. There are reports that the company is going to launch a new variant of Tiago with factory fitted CNG, which will be great news for people looking for a powerful yet budget-friendly car.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Motor's hatchback car Santro can be another pocket-friendly option. The starting ex-showroom price of this car is also Rs 4.76 lakh. The Santro is powered by a 1.1 L Epsilon MPi, 5-Speed ​​Manual, Petrol (BS6) engine. This car is also available in the CNG variant.

Maruti's WagonR

Maruti Suzuki's hatchback car WagonR is among the top-selling card in India. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.93 lakh and it is available in petrol and CNG option. WagonR gets 1.0 litre and 1.2 litre engine options. The mileage of petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl, while the mileage of CNG is 32.52 kmpl.