Look at stunning motorcycles you can buy under Rs 70,000 - Details inside

The increasing price of petrol has made people more conscious about the mileage of their motorcycle. Whenever we go to buy a motorcycle, we ask a question - how much mileage will this bike give?

Considering the rising inflation and needs, people are opting for cheap and good mileage bikes. Here are some bikes with the best mileage -

Bajaj CT100

Bajaj CT100 is listed as one of the cheapest and most fuel-efficient motorcycles in the country. Most Indians love this bike. The company claims that the Bajaj CT100 gives a mileage of about 90 km on 1 litre. Speaking about its price, it is available for Rs 52,832 (ex-showroom) Delhi. It has a 102 cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder, electronic injection engine with BS6 compliant, which is capable of generating maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 8.34 Nm at 5500 rpm. Its engine is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox. It has a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 litres.

TVS Sport

TVS Sport is another favourite in the Indian market as it is one of the best-selling products in the TVS segment. You can run TVS Sport up to 74 km in 1 litre of petrol. Its price ranges from Rs 58,130 to Rs 64,655 (ex-showroom) Delhi. It has a 99.7 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which generates power of 8.1 bhp at 7350 rpm and torque of 8.7 Nm at 4500 rpm. Its engine is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox transmission. The petrol tank has a capacity of 10 litres.

Hero HF 100

The Hero HF100 gives a mileage of about 70 kmpl and comes at a price of Rs 50,900 (ex-showroom) Delhi. Hero HF 100 is counted in the list of highest mileage motorcycles in the country, giving an excellent mileage of 70 kmpl. The much-loved bike has a 97.2 cc 4-stroke, single cylinder, fuel injected, air-cooled engine, which generates maximum power of 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. able to. It gets a 4-speed gearbox. It has a petrol tank with a capacity of 9.1 litres.

Honda CD 110 Dream

The Honda CD 110 Dream has a mileage of 64.5 kmpl and comes at a starting price of Rs.66033 (ex-showroom) Delhi. The bike gives mileage of 64.5 kmpl and is powered by a 109.51cc engine, which can generate 8.67 bhp and 9.30 Nm of peak torque.