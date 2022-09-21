List of new vehicle safety rules: Video warning for seat belts, front facing seats to be mandatory in all cars

Nitin Gadkari, the transport minister, announced the government's intention to enforce new regulations for road safety, including the requirement that rear passengers wear seat belts and the imposition of a heavy fine if they do not. This announcement came days after an accident that resulted in the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) has released a new notification that states automakers must install an alarm system for rear seat belts to ensure their use. This comes as the government is ready to enact severe laws. Now, seat belts are required for every passenger in the vehicle. If the seatbelt is not fastened, an audio-visual warning will be played. In vehicles of the M and N categories, seat belt alarm is now mandatory. It also mentioned that child lock will not be allowed in M1 category vehicles.

Manufacturers will be given enough time to incorporate additional safety systems into their new vehicles, according to sources.

According to officials, the new rule will make it difficult for people in the back seats to ignore their seat belts.

Know what the government has drafted:

3 level alarm

- Video warning when the engine of the car is started.

- Audio video when driving without the belt.

- The alarm will continue to ring if someone opens the belt during the journey.

Special arrangement

- It will be mandatory for the seat belt to be stretched by at least 10 mm

- This will prevent many types of products protecting from the warning in the lock

Reverse alarm will be mandatory

- Reverse alarm will be mandatory in all M, N category trains

What is M, N category

- All vehicles with 4 wheels or more

- used for transport or freight

- This will include everything from basic to high-end vehicles

- All seats should be facing forward

This set of guidelines will make it safer for everyone seated in the vehicle, both in the front and the back.