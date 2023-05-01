Land Rover Discovery Sport luxury SUV from Bihar drags cab driver on bonnet for kilometres in Delhi, watch viral video

Land Rover Discovery Sport (Image: ANI)

Land Rover Discovery Sport luxury SUV registered in Jehanabad, Bihar dragged a cab driver for 2-3 kms on its bonnet in Delhi. The driver of a luxury SUV dragged the cab driver at around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. The video of the incident has been shared on social media platforms and it instantly went viral. The Land Rover Discovery Sport luxury SUV in India is priced over Rs 80 lakhs and this is not the only such incident recorded in the nation's capital. The SUV was driven by Ramchand Kumar, who is not the owner of the vehicle.



#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

As per the victim Chetan, Kumar started to drive his SUV with him hanging on the bonnet when confronted after minor bumps. Chetan claims that Ramchand Kumar was drunk when he was driving the massive SUV. “"I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said the victim Chetan to ANI.

In his defence, Ramchand Kumar told ANI that "My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?"