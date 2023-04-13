Lamborghini Urus S super SUV with 305 km/h top speed launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore

The Urus S introduces a significant increase in options in terms of colors, trim, wheels, style packages and special details allowing customisation across the spectrum, from understated style to maximum sportiness.

Lamborghini Urus S has finally made its way into the Indian market after making its global debut at the end of 2022. The new Lamborghini Urus S is the successor of the original Urus Super SUV and it is priced at Rs 4.18 crore crore (ex-showroom). The super SUV is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 CV matches that of the Urus S’ Performante stablemate, delivering an improved weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm.

The Urus’ chassis with adaptive air suspension ensures super sports driving with smooth handling on road surfaces in STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and EGO drive modes, with immediately-available torque response and body balancing according to the particular requirements of its off-road drive selectors: TERRA, NEVE and SABBIA.

The Urus S introduces a significant increase in options in terms of colors, trim, wheels, style packages and special details allowing customisation across the spectrum, from understated style to maximum sportiness. A new front bumper design adopts more refined lines and incorporates a new matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate as standard, complemented by the black lines of the front grille.

Five further style configuration options combine body color, shiny black, and carbon fiber components in shiny and matt finish, allowing markedly individual configurations for the Urus S. A new lightweight carbon fiber painted bonnet comes with matt black air vents, with optional finishes to the vents in gloss black, body color or carbon fiber in shiny or matt finish. An optional visible carbon fiber roof lends an athletic elegance to the new Urus S.

New rear bumper styling affords the Urus S a more streamlined and elegant appearance. A matt black-painted lower part features a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard, with optional matt or shiny black, or Ad Personam option in bright chrome. New rim options are offered alongside the standard 21" wheel, including 22" Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23" Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.

The interior of the Urus S is presented with a fully-revised color and trim offer. Both the new Bicolor Sportivo, and a new Bi-color Sophisticated option feature the new Urus Performante stitching pattern. The Bi-color Sportivo delivers a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary color; the Sophisticated black leather trim comes with new contrast color options in conjunction with refined new Blu Leandro and Verde Aura alongside tan, cream and brown.