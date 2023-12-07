Headlines

Automobile

Lamborghini Revuelto supercar already sold out in India, Aventador successor with 350 km/h top speed costs…

Lamborghini Revuelto offers acceleration from 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350km/h.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Lamborghini Revuelto supercar has been launched in India at Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The new Revuelto is the most powerful Lamborghini launched in India and although it made its debut in the country in December 2024, it is already sold out till 2026. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the successor to the iconic Aventador which most of us have seen in popular Bollywood movies and music videos. This stunning supercar is packed with cutting-edge technology and performance.

An output of 1015CV is together delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time. The new Revuelto combines these attributes to deliver performance figures at the peak of its segment: acceleration from 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350km/h. 

The aerospace elements blend harmoniously with an animalistic muscularity starting at the front: the shark-nose section modeling of the broad monolithic carbon-fiber hood conveys a  sense of power and speed. This is matched by the headlamp clusters with Y-shape daytime running lights - a distinctive stylistic feature of contemporary Lamborghini design - framed by aerodynamic blades that connect the splitter to the hood itself. The side fins, located behind the front wheel arches, channel the airflow along the sides and the pronounced concavities of the doors to the side air intakes, which feature sharp edges that echo the arrows on the front.

The Revuelto offers a completely new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays: a 12.3’ instrument cluster, an 8.4’ central display, and in addition 9.1’ display. The system has a fresh look and feel, with 3D graphics, animations, widgets, and styling. The three displays are managed by one technological ‘brain’ within a unified design, ensuring both a consistent user interface in terms of colors and graphics, as well as coherent interaction across all displays.

