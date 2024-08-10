Lamborghini launches Urus SE, plug-in hybrid performance SUV, fastest ever with 60 km e-range, priced in India at Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tremors spark panic in Wayanad, authorities say post-landslide activity...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 must-watch horror web series on OTT

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

9 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed qualities of her ideal man: ‘He should have a…’

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Lamborghini launches Urus SE, plug-in hybrid performance SUV, fastest ever with 60 km e-range, priced in India at Rs..

Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE in India, priced at Rs 4.57 crore. This new model, replacing the Performance and S variants, features a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system, delivering 778 bhp.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

Lamborghini launches Urus SE, plug-in hybrid performance SUV, fastest ever with 60 km e-range, priced in India at Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Italian luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini has launched its latest model, the Urus SE, in India. This new addition to the lineup comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom), replacing the popular Performance and S variants.

For those eager to get their hands on this sleek machine, the Urus SE is available for reservation at authorized showrooms nationwide, with deliveries expected to start later this year.

Exterior
The Urus SE retains the iconic style of its predecessors, featuring a massive bonnet with subtle updates. Its striking LED matrix headlights, sleek DRLs, and prominent piano black grills make a bold statement. The rear of the vehicle mirrors the S trim, showcasing Lamborghini's signature t-shaped taillights and the distinctive Lamborghini badging at the center.

What’s New?
While the exterior remains familiar, the Urus SE is groundbreaking with its cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system. This makes it the first model of its kind in India and only the second globally.

Powertrain Options
The most significant upgrade is under the hood. The Urus SE boasts a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 611 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an impressive 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enhancing the vehicle’s performance. This hybrid setup delivers an overall output of 778 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Lamborghini claims that the Urus SE can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kph.

EV Mode
Lamborghini has also introduced an EV mode for the Urus SE, allowing it to run up to 60 km on pure electric power at an average speed of 130 kph. Even in this mode, the vehicle maintains its four-wheel drive capabilities, offering a seamless driving experience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to...

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement