Lamborghini launches Urus SE, plug-in hybrid performance SUV, fastest ever with 60 km e-range, priced in India at Rs..

Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE in India, priced at Rs 4.57 crore. This new model, replacing the Performance and S variants, features a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system, delivering 778 bhp.

The Italian luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini has launched its latest model, the Urus SE, in India. This new addition to the lineup comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom), replacing the popular Performance and S variants.

For those eager to get their hands on this sleek machine, the Urus SE is available for reservation at authorized showrooms nationwide, with deliveries expected to start later this year.

Exterior

The Urus SE retains the iconic style of its predecessors, featuring a massive bonnet with subtle updates. Its striking LED matrix headlights, sleek DRLs, and prominent piano black grills make a bold statement. The rear of the vehicle mirrors the S trim, showcasing Lamborghini's signature t-shaped taillights and the distinctive Lamborghini badging at the center.

What’s New?

While the exterior remains familiar, the Urus SE is groundbreaking with its cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system. This makes it the first model of its kind in India and only the second globally.

Powertrain Options

The most significant upgrade is under the hood. The Urus SE boasts a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 611 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an impressive 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enhancing the vehicle’s performance. This hybrid setup delivers an overall output of 778 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Lamborghini claims that the Urus SE can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kph.

EV Mode

Lamborghini has also introduced an EV mode for the Urus SE, allowing it to run up to 60 km on pure electric power at an average speed of 130 kph. Even in this mode, the vehicle maintains its four-wheel drive capabilities, offering a seamless driving experience.