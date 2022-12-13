Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl gifts herself Mercedes-Benz C 200 luxury sedan worth Rs 57 lakh

Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl is followed by people of all age group.

Kritika Khurana, popularly known as ThatBohoGirl, is one of the most followed Indian lifestyle influencers on Instagram. With more than 1.7 million Instagram followers, Kritika Khurana has fans from all age groups. The influencer is quite famous for her travel vlogs and her fashion sense. She has been regular with her Instagram posts for almost 8 years and over the years she has touched new heights in her career. ThatBohoGirl can be often seen posing for magazine covers with celebrities but recently, Kritika Khurana was seen at a Mercedes-Benz store receiving delivery of her new luxury car.

Kritika Khurana has gifted herself a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan. The Noida-based Insta influence got herself a Mercedes-Benz C 200 saloon and shared the Reel of delivery in an Instagram post. “Feeling is still sinking. After working hard for 8 years. I can finally say I’m so proud I didn’t give up. This feeling is something else. I just want to say thank you thank you for supporting me, watching me content. You guys have changed my life and I’m forever thankful for that” Kritika wrote in her Instagram post.

The Mercedes-Benz C 200 is priced at Rs 57.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This C 200 luxury Mercedes car is powered by a petrol engine that produces 201 bhp at 5800 rpm and 300 Nm peak torque at 1800 rpm. Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 comes in three colour options - Selenite Grey Metallic, Mojave Silver and Hi-Tech Silver.

Kritika Khurana also owns a black-colourd Tata Harrier SUV that she bought with her sister Deeksha Khurana, who is also an Instagram influencer. The famous duo bought the study Tat SUV in August last year.



Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP safety test, Maruti Suzuki Swift gets 1-star