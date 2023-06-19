Search icon
Koenigsegg Regera hypercar sets a new world records

Koenigsegg Regera was launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015 and quickly sold out its limited edition run of 80 cars. The first cars were delivered in 2018, and the production run came to an end in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Koenigsegg Regera

Regera is Swedish for "To Reign", and this new record extends that reign even further. The performance of the Koenigsegg Regera has been proven over the years on the road and on the track with several lap, acceleration, and braking records, and now it has again broken the 0-400-0 km/h and 0-250-0 mph records for the second time, managing this ultimate test of acceleration, speed, and braking in an astonishing 28.81 seconds for km/h and 29.60 for mph.

Previously, the most famous record was the 2019 0-400-0 km/h record at 31.49 seconds, which beat Koenigsegg’s 2017 0-400-0 km/h record that was set by the Agera RS at 33.29 seconds.

The Regera was conceived and engineered ten years ago and is still unbeatable, but how can the Regera be faster today than it was 4 years ago? Simple - New Cup2R tires from Michelin and a smoother track compared to previous record runs.

All data was measured and verified by RACELOGIC.

0-400-0 km/h 28.81 sec
0-400 km/h 20.68 sec
400-0 km/h 8.13 sec

0-250-0 mph 29.60 sec
0-250 mph 21.35 sec
250-0 mph 8.25 sec

