Know all about Azani - India's first electric supercar by Bangalore based start-up Mean Metal Motors

The Indian automobile industry is all set to get a magnificent addition as a Bangalore-based EV start-up named Mean Metal Motors (MMM) is all set to launch its debut electric supercar named which is named Azani.

The stylish four-wheeler runs on an electric motor that can churn out a power of 986 bhp (brake horsepower). The four-wheeler that is yet to be launched, on a single charge, can cover the distance of 550-700 km and can speed up from 0 to 100 kmph in fewer than 2 seconds.

MMM, on Wednesday, introduced the car via its official Twitter account. They wrote, "Electric, now has brutal definition Introducing AZANI. Sparking Revolution."

The very first engineered model of the car with a reported top speed of 350 kmph will hit the way in the second half of 2022. No details regarding the car's interior have been released by MMM, however, by the looks of it, Azani has a stylish, youthful design to it.

The one of its kind, India's first electric supercar, will be powered by a 120 kWh battery pack. Azani is sure to flaunt features that are technologically advanced and reports state that the four-wheeler will have the capacity to estimate the 'over-the-air updates'. Notably, MMM has made sure to use artificial intelligence in its micro-factories so that the efficiency rate of the vehicle is increased but the cost is fairly reduced.

There is no specific timeline or date as to when Azani will be released in the Indian market, however, the official website of MMM has already started taking bookings for the much-awaited car.