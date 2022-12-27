Kinetic to launch electrified version iconic moped Luna soon

The Luna had become a popular moped and touched sales of 2,000 vehicles per day. (Image: Team-BHP)

The iconic Kinetic Luna used to be one of the most popular two-wheelers in the country. Commonly known as the moped, the Kinetic Luna is known for its mileage, power and affordability. As the country is slowly moving towards the EV revolution, we’ll soon be seeing an electric version of the Kinetic Luna soon, as a regulatory filing by Kinetic Engineering suggests.

The company is planning to launch the E-Luna in India soon and it has already started to produce the chassis and other assemblies for the new EV. According to a report by PTI, The company has developed all the major subassemblies for E-Luna, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm and set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 sets per month.

"We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crore annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment," KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said.

At its peak, the Luna was selling over 2,000 units per day, he said adding,"I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar".

He further said,"KEL is emerging as a one stop shop for all the major mechanical subassemblies for electric two and three-wheelers, which have witnessed explosive growth over the past 12 months."

KEL said exactly 50 years ago, it had launched the Luna, then priced at Rs 2,000 "which made it the most efficient, affordable, convenient transportation solution to India".

The Luna had become a popular moped and touched sales of 2,000 vehicles per day, commanding a 95 per cent market share in its category at its peak, the company said. (with inputs from PTI)