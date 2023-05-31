Kiara Advani buys new ‘Made in India’ luxury saloon with massaging seats worth Rs 2.69 crore

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has reportedly bought a new Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury sedan worth Rs 2.69 crore. Kiara Advani is currently one of the most popular and talked about actresses in Bollywood. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is already known for her expensive car collection and now, she has added Mercedes-Maybach S580 in her garage. As per videos surfacing on the internet, Kiara has recently bought the car and paparazzis can be seen congratulating her for her new car. As per the registration plate, the car was bought on May 26. The Mercedes-Maybach sedans are known for the comfort and the luxurious features that they offer. The Maybach S580 is a special car for the country as it is the first ‘Made-in India’ Mercedes-Maybach.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580 owned by Kiara Advani is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with the EQ Boost of 48 volts. The saloon generates 496 Bhp and a peak torque of 700 Nm. The car has all the luxury that one can expect from a car of this price. The Maybach S580 gets premium leather upholstery, massage function for rear seats, Mercedes MBUX infotainment system and several connected car features. It also gets a doormen feature that allows the rear passenger to close the door automatically with a hand gesture.

Apart from the new Maybach, Kiara also owns luxury vehicles such as Audi A8 L, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and BMW X5.