Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India, price starts at Rs 13.39 lakh

The new Kia Sonet X-Line comes with a range of new design elements and it will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,39,000 (ex-showroom)

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Kia Sonet X-Line

Kia has launched the new top-of-the-line Kia Sonet X-Line variant in India today. The new Kia Sonet X-Line comes with a range of new design elements and it will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,39,000 (ex-showroom). The Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom) price is for the Kia Sonet X-Line 1.0 T-GDi Petrol 7DCT variant. Apart from this, the company is also offering Kia Sonet X-Line .5-litre CRDi Diesel 6AT version at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kia Sonet X-Line comes with an Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior colour option, Xclusive Splendid Sage dual tone cabin and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.

The new Kia Sonet X-Line comes with multiple new elements over the regular Sonet GT Line that boosts the overall appeal of the car. Here’s everything that is new the Kia Sonet X-Line: Kia Signature Tiger nose grill – Black High Gloss, Xclusive Diamond knurling pattern - Piano Black, Xclusive Turbo Shaped piano black Front skid plates with Dark Hyper Metal Accents, Xclusive Dark chrome Fog lamp garnish, Xclusive Piano Black Outside mirror LED turn signal, Side door Dark Hyper Metal garnish, Silver brake callipers, Shark Fin Antenna – Matte graphite, X-Line Emblem, Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plate with Dark Hyper Metal Accents, Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design, Leatherette Sports Seats with Orange Stitching & X-Line logo, Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Orange Stitching and Sonet logo Xclusive Premium Black headliner.

Speaking on the introduction of Sonet X-Line, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

“With a contribution of over 32% to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand's profile among upwardly mobile, young and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.” he added.

