Kia Seltos launched in India: Pre-book at Rs 25,000, variants, features

bollywood
Kia Motors, a South Korean auto company which has recently entered the Indian automobile industry, has announced the pre-bookings of its SUV Seltos. A much-awaited SUV, Seltos can be pre-booked online as well as in 256 sale points which the company has set in the country.
Kia Motors, a South Korean auto company which has recently entered the Indian automobile industry, has announced the pre-bookings of its SUV Seltos. A much-awaited SUV, Seltos can be pre-booked online as well as in 256 sale points which the company has set in the country.
Pre-booking token amount
The new Kia Motors SUV Seltos can be pre-booked by paying a sum of Rs 25,000.
Sleek lines, carefully crafted design and scintillating features that catch your eye. #KiaSeltos- A real badass by design. Stay tuned as pre-booking opens soon.— Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) July 12, 2019
Kia Motors SUV Seltos features
Model: BS-VI complaint
Seltos engine variant
Transmission
All variants have both automatic and manual models.
India-centric built
Kia Motors SUV Seltos has been designed keeping India user requirements and is quipped to redefine the segment, said Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India Vice President and Sales, Marketing Head.
Make in India
The company is also setting up a 536-acre plant in India located in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with its plans to export its much-awaited SUV in other markets including Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.