Kia Seltos launched in India: Pre-book at Rs 25,000, variants, features

Kia Motors, a South Korean auto company which has recently entered the Indian automobile industry, has announced the pre-bookings of its SUV Seltos. A much-awaited SUV, Seltos can be pre-booked online as well as in 256 sale points which the company has set in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 08:58 AM IST

Pre-booking token amount

The new Kia Motors SUV Seltos can be pre-booked by paying a sum of Rs 25,000. 

Kia Motors SUV Seltos features

Model: BS-VI complaint 

  • GT Line 
  • Tech Line 

Seltos engine variant 

  • 1.5 Petrol engine
  • 1.5 Diesel engine
  • 1.4 turbo petrol 

Transmission 

All variants have both automatic and manual models. 

India-centric built

Kia Motors SUV Seltos has been designed keeping India user requirements and is quipped to redefine the segment, said Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India Vice President and Sales, Marketing Head. 

Make in India

The company is also setting up a 536-acre plant in India located in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with its plans to export its much-awaited SUV in other markets including Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.