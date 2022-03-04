Kia rules Indian market with 'Made in India for the world' products

South Korean automobile manufacturer 'Kia' has been a part of the Indian market for three years and has launched four successful products within this period.

The company set up its factory in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh within two years. It began and completed the production of four products that were exclusively designed for India including Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Kia Carnival, and the latest Kia Carens.

The success that Kia has seen In India has been different from many other foreign brands. The company topped the 'Dealer Satisfaction Survey' conducted by FADA, not once but two years in a row along with having the largest number of network touchpoints in India recorded by any other new entrant.

Not just that, Kia was also one of the fastest to reach the sales milestone of three lakh domestic sales and one lakh export milestone. The automobile maker has sold over 1.75 lakhs connected cars in India taking the lead.

With time, Kia has become one of the five best-selling car brands in India registering a cumulative sales figure of 5 lakh units. In thirty months, the company has managed to acquire a 6 per cent market share.

Notably, it was also on the top as a utility vehicle exporter in CY2021 with a 25% market share.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos was the first car to be launched in India in August 2019. It was also the first 'Made in India for the World' product that was introduced by the company. The total units of Seltos that were sold were 2,51,877 in the domestic market till January 2022. The SUV had a massive contribution to Kia's total sales in India with 65 per cent.

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival was first introduced in Auto Expo 2020 in the MPV category. The vehicle has registered a total sale of 9,737 units in India until now.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet was the third product that was launched in India in September 2020. The sub-4m SUV was the second 'Made in India for the World' product. Sonet saw a total sale of 1,24,504 units till January, 2022 and its contribution to Kia's India share has been 32 per cent.

Kia Carens

This is the latest addition by Kia in India that was launched on February 15, 2022. It is also the third 'Made in India for the World' product. Kia's new addition comes with ten safety features including 6 airbags, DBC, VSM, HAC etc. The car offers one of the lowest maintenance costs of 37 paise per km.