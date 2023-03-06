Search icon
Kia planning to launch Carens diesel iMT variant soon

To comply to India's forthcoming pollution regulations, Kia India is preparing to install new drivetrains in its vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Kia Carens

Kia Carens has been one of the company's best-selling vehicles in the Indian market since its launch. Kia's product has been a huge hit with buyers and the company is taking new steps to maintain its edge in the market. In order to broaden its appeal and generate more sales, the corporation has decided to expand its product offerings.

According to the NCT type clearance paperwork, there are now new 5-seater base versions available. Moreover, new entry-level trims are expected to be placed below the Premium trim. Moreover, iMT gearbox will be an available option for the Carens diesel engine. 

Kia and Hyundai are about to undergo a major engine update. Hyundai and Kia are said to only offer iMT gearbox choices with diesel engine, and a new 1.5L turbo is replacing the older 1.4L turbo. The diesel-powered Kia Carens is now available with a transmission that uses intelligent manual shifting (iMT).

The 1493cc VGT 4-cylinder turbo-diesel motor remains unchanged. Even now, it generates 114 bhp of power (85 kW). The iMT transmission has been upgraded to six speeds. There is currently just a 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter available for use with Carens Diesel vehicles. The cost of the new iMT option will fall between the two.

It appears that Kia India has homologated new base models. There are two main candidates for these names: M-Drive and P-Drive. The former represents the entry-level diesel model. Kia's 1.5L NA petrol engines have been homologated in M-Drive as a distinct type certification.

Kia India has submitted another type certification form for the P-Drive, this time with a 5-seat configuration and the 1.5L NA Smartstream petrol engine as the base model. The M-Drive package, which is available with the 1.5L diesel and 1.5L NA petrol engines, does not have a 5-seater option.

