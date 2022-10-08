Kia Carens waiting period close to 1.5 years, longer than Seltos, Sonet

Kia Carens

Towards the middle of February 2022, Kia India released the Carens to the Indian market, where it has since seen a meteoric rise in bookings indicative of widespread consumer interest. Due to the semiconductor scarcity and high demand, the South Korean auto giant is presently facing long booking time of 75 weeks, depending on the varient. Starting at 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing range for a new Kia Carens now extends all the way up to 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to HT Auto, The Prestige varient with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a manual transmission has a waiting time of 74-75 weeks. The 1.4-liter turbo and manual gearbox Luxury and Luxury Plus 7 models have a minimum wait time of 18-19 weeks.

Also, there's the Sonet, with a waiting time of 40-41 weeks, for the HTX DCT variant. Among the HTX lineup, the 1.0-liter petrol turbo HTX DCT AE and the 1.6-liter diesel HTX AE AT have the shortest wait times of 13–14 weeks. Starting at 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sonet's pricing ranges all the way up to 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among Kia's best-selling vehicles, the Seltos comes last as it takes 13-14 weeks to get a GTX Plus, GTX (O), GTX Plus AT X-Line, HTK Plus, HTK Plus iMT, and HTX Plus. There is a maximum waiting time of 32–33 weeks with the HTE varient. The starting price for a Kia Seltos is 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with an upper limit of 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a record-breaking total of 25,827 vehicles sold in September 2022, Kia India announced its best monthly sales performance ever. Wait times are expected to decrease significantly in the coming months as the semiconductor crisis begins to lessen and manufacturing increases.