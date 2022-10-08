Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Kia Carens waiting period close to 1.5 years, longer than Seltos, Sonet

Due to a shortage of semiconductors, automakers in India like Kia, Mahindra, and Hyundai are falling behind the demand for their vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Kia Carens waiting period close to 1.5 years, longer than Seltos, Sonet
Kia Carens

Towards the middle of February 2022, Kia India released the Carens to the Indian market, where it has since seen a meteoric rise in bookings indicative of widespread consumer interest. Due to the semiconductor scarcity and high demand, the South Korean auto giant is presently facing long booking time of 75 weeks, depending on the varient. Starting at 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing range for a new Kia Carens now extends all the way up to 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, READ: Hero Vida V1 Pro, Ola S1 Pro and other electric scooters with maximum range: Top 5 till now

According to HT Auto, The Prestige varient with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a manual transmission has a waiting time of 74-75 weeks. The 1.4-liter turbo and manual gearbox Luxury and Luxury Plus 7 models have a minimum wait time of 18-19 weeks.

Also, there's the Sonet, with a waiting time of 40-41 weeks, for the HTX DCT variant. Among the HTX lineup, the 1.0-liter petrol turbo HTX DCT AE and the 1.6-liter diesel HTX AE AT have the shortest wait times of 13–14 weeks. Starting at 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sonet's pricing ranges all the way up to 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among Kia's best-selling vehicles, the Seltos comes last as it takes 13-14 weeks to get a GTX Plus, GTX (O), GTX Plus AT X-Line, HTK Plus, HTK Plus iMT, and HTX Plus. There is a maximum waiting time of 32–33 weeks with the HTE varient. The starting price for a Kia Seltos is 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with an upper limit of 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a record-breaking total of 25,827 vehicles sold in September 2022, Kia India announced its best monthly sales performance ever. Wait times are expected to decrease significantly in the coming months as the semiconductor crisis begins to lessen and manufacturing increases.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.