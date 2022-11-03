Kia Carens MPV gets MASSIVE price hike of up to Rs 50,000; here's the new price

Car manufacturers in India have been raising prices for a variety of reasons. Kia has followed the trend and raised pricing in India for the Carens, a three-row MPV it released this year. The MPV has recently gone up in price in India by as much as Rs 50,000 per version. Although, most MPV models now cost about Rs 30,000. This is the second price hike for the Kia Carens since it was introduced on February 15.

The premium Diesel automatic Luxury plus 7-seater model's pricing has increased from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After just a few weeks on the market, the Kia Carens saw its first price rise, with certain models seeing an increase of Rs 70,000. The two price cuts have brought the starting price of a Kia Carens to somewhere around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The highest price increase is solely for the 1.5 6MT Prestige trim, which is one step above the standard 1.5 6MT Premium 7 seater type. The Premium and Prestige models with the 1.4-liter manual engine have witnessed a Rs 10,000 price rise. The new pricing range is between Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 14 lakhs (ex-showroom).

One of the best-selling Kias in India is the Carens. It's also the third best-seller right now, behind only Seltos and Sonet. During the previous month, 5,479 units were sold. As of right now, it has one of the longest waiting times of any automobile offered in India, at up to 75 weeks.

Also, READ: Hyundai to launch new sub-compact SUV in 2023, to rival Tata Punch

The car goes up against a wide variety of opponents in India, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the XL6, the Hyundai Alcazar, and many more. It's important to keep in mind that the MPV's design puts it on a collision course with many other types of cars sold in India.