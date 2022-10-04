Search icon
Kia Carena recalled over potential error in air bag control software, customers to get free update

Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Kia Carens

Kia India has announced that it is recalling more than 44,000 units of the popular Kia Carens MPV due to a potential error in air bag control module software. The South Korean car manufacturer is voluntarily voluntarily 44,174 units of Carens for inspection. If required, the company will provide a free software update.

The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added. The company said it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment. Kia India had launched the model, which comes with six and seven seating options, in February this year. The Carens comes powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4 litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.

(with inputs from PTI)

