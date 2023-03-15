Kia announces price hike for Carens, Seltos, Sonet; Diesel MT variants discontinued

Kia Carens

Ahead of the RDE emission rules going into effect on April 1, Kia has updated almost all of its lineup in India. New and improved engine options are now available for the Carens, Seltos, and Sonet. While official pricing has not yet been released for the refreshed Kia models, the following is a breakdown of the new features and refinements found in the Carens, Seltos, and Sonet. Before the end of March Phase II of India's BS6 emission regulations are due by March 31, 2023.

The diesel-iMT powertrain is also available in the updated BS6 Phase II versions of the Seltos and Sonet. The previous 1.4-liter turbo petrol powertrain in the Seltos will be replaced by a new 1.5-liter turbo powerplant.

The price of a basic model Seltos 1.5-liter petrol has increased by Rs 20,000, while all subsequent trim levels will cost an additional Rs 25,000. If you're interested in purchasing a Seltos 1.5-litre diesel, you'll need to add Rs 50,000 to the base price. The top-tier X Line 1.5 is only available with an automatic transmission, and it costs a minimum of Rs 19.65 lakh.

New Kia Carens models cost between Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine has been updated and now produces greater power than before. The new turbocharged petrol engine is good for 20 extra horsepower. An updated gearbox option, the iMT, has replaced the manual. The alternative is a DCT with seven gears. Prices for all Carens turbo petrol models, with the exception of the Premium trim level, have increased by Rs 50,000.

Kia's new iMT technology is available for both the 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The previous manual gearbox has been upgraded to iMT. The six speeds of the automatic torque converter gearbox are still there. The torque and horsepower from the diesel engine are 116 and 250 respectively. The price of iMT-equipped variants has increased by Rs 50,000. The only other option is the more expensive 7-seater Luxury Plus, which would set you back an extra Rs 45,000. Only the highest trim level of the Carens is offered with a diesel engine.

Also, READ: 'Electric vehicle is....': MS Dhoni talks about EV, here's what he say; Watch

The latest iteration of Carens, BS6 Phase II, has a plethora of high-end enhancements as standard. Such as the introduction of a standard digital instrument cluster of 12.5 inches in size. Prior to the Prestige variant, it was available. The leather-wrapped shift knob that was only found on the highest trim levels is now standard on the Prestige Plus. Kia has also updated its connected vehicle platform to include Amazon's Alexa.