KGF star Yash buys super expensive Range Rover SUV worth over Rs 4 crore

KGF star Yash

KGF star Yash is known for his bold and powerful roles in the movies but in the real world, his fans know him as a humble and heartwarming person. While buying a new car for himself, Yash kept these traits in mind and went for a super expensive Land Rover Range Rover SUV worth more than Rs 4 crore. The video and photos of Yash and his family posing with the new Range Rover are now going viral on social media platforms. It is difficult to recognise the exact variant the South Indian star went for but the car appears to be a Range Rover Autobiography.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography owned by Yash is finished in a classy shade of Santorini Black. The car looks elegant with the brushed aluminium accents but the wide stance and large alloy wheels that offers a dominating stance to the SUV. The video shared on Twitter shows Yash driving the car and his wife Radhika Pandit can be seen sitting in the front passenger seat.

The current-gen Range Rover SUV is quite popular among the celebrities and from actors to investors, the car can be seen in the garage of many influential people. Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other also own the latest-gen Range Rover SUV.