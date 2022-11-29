Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Kerala woman drives Mahindra Thar to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022

Mahindra Thar is quite a reliable vehicle and over the years, it has created a cult among the buyers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Kerala woman drives Mahindra Thar to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022
Najira Noushad with her 5 kids in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 fans are currently uniting in Qatar for one of the biggest sporting events of this year. This year’s FIFA World Cup is considered to be one of a kind as it may be the last World Cup of two football greats, Lionel Messi and Critiano Ronaldo. Football fans from all over the globe are trying to get a glimpse of their favourite football player, and one such fan from India has driven all the way to Qatar just to watch Argentina’s Lionel Messi play. A 33-year-old homemaker from Kerala, Najira Noushad, drove 2973 Kms in her Mahindra Thar to reach Qatar as she didn’t wanted to fly like others.

Noushad crossed several countries by road in order to reach Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The travel enthusiast drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. She has been sharing her journey on Instagram and has slowly become an internet sensation. Noushad is receiving all the praises for taking her five kids along on this long adventure.

It is worth noting that at times Najira Noushad has to transport her Mahindra Thar in a truck before she could begin driving again. Noushad first transported her Thar to Oman via ship. From Oman, she drove through  UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before reaching Qatar. Noushad shares her story and travel videos on her Instagram handle regularly. A few of the posts have gone viral and have inspired many to travel in a similar adventurous way. Also read: Suryakumar Yadav gives spa to his Mercedes Benz GLS SUV

Mahindra Thar is quite a reliable vehicle and over the years, it has created a cult among the buyers. The vehicle is powered by a pretty refined engine and the off-roading capabilities make the Mahindra Thar a trustworthy vehicle for such long adventures.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.