Kerala woman drives Mahindra Thar to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022

Najira Noushad with her 5 kids in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 fans are currently uniting in Qatar for one of the biggest sporting events of this year. This year’s FIFA World Cup is considered to be one of a kind as it may be the last World Cup of two football greats, Lionel Messi and Critiano Ronaldo. Football fans from all over the globe are trying to get a glimpse of their favourite football player, and one such fan from India has driven all the way to Qatar just to watch Argentina’s Lionel Messi play. A 33-year-old homemaker from Kerala, Najira Noushad, drove 2973 Kms in her Mahindra Thar to reach Qatar as she didn’t wanted to fly like others.

Noushad crossed several countries by road in order to reach Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The travel enthusiast drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. She has been sharing her journey on Instagram and has slowly become an internet sensation. Noushad is receiving all the praises for taking her five kids along on this long adventure.

It is worth noting that at times Najira Noushad has to transport her Mahindra Thar in a truck before she could begin driving again. Noushad first transported her Thar to Oman via ship. From Oman, she drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before reaching Qatar. Noushad shares her story and travel videos on her Instagram handle regularly. A few of the posts have gone viral and have inspired many to travel in a similar adventurous way. Also read: Suryakumar Yadav gives spa to his Mercedes Benz GLS SUV

Mahindra Thar is quite a reliable vehicle and over the years, it has created a cult among the buyers. The vehicle is powered by a pretty refined engine and the off-roading capabilities make the Mahindra Thar a trustworthy vehicle for such long adventures.