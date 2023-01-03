Ken Block, YouTube star known for his wild stunts, dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block, the renowned stunt driver and YouTube sensation, has passed away at the age of 55 following a snowmobile crash in Utah. Block was well-known for his "Gymkhana" videos, which featured him performing impressive and often dangerous stunts in cars. He gained worldwide fame for his Hoonigan brand and represented a number of major car brands, including Subaru, Ford, and Audi.

Block's love of action sports extended to skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross before he moved on to rally racing. He even competed briefly in the World Rally Championship.

In addition to his stunt driving career, Block was a successful skateboard shoe entrepreneur and the founder of DC Shoes.

Block's death was announced by Hoonigan through social media, though the cause has not been made public. In the statement, Hoonigan referred to Block as a "visionary, a pioneer, and an icon" and expressed their condolences to his wife, daughter, and the rest of his family.

Block's wife, Lucy, and 16-year-old daughter, Lia, also have a passion for stunt driving and motorsports.

Block's race shop and Hoonigan headquarters were located in Park City, Utah, where he lived with his family. The shop was home to a number of modified cars, including the Subaru WRX, Ford Focus and Fiesta, and an electric Audi that Block used in his "Electrikhana" video filmed in Las Vegas.

Block only visited Australia once, in 2011, when he performed stunts at the Calder Park Raceway in Melbourne. It was his first "Gymkhana" video that launched him to internet fame.

His death is a reminder of the 2013 skiing accident that nearly killed seven-time Formula One champion, Michael Schumacher. Schumacher has not been seen in public since the accident and his family has kept his health condition private.