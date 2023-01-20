Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter booking open, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh

Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter online bookings to open starts from January 22. Launched at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida for Rs 1,49,000 (ex-showroom, Pan India for first 5000 customers), Mihos is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) for additional durability and flexibility to absorb maximum impact on the road. The high-speed electric scooter further comes with a range of smart features. Customers can book Mihos free of cost from the company’s website or from the 600+ authorised showrooms across the country. The deliveries of Mihos will begin in March 2023 in a phased manner.

Mihos features a 74V40Ah Li-Ion based battery with Nickel Manganese Cobalt chemistry having a net energy content of 2.5 kWh. Battery is claimed to stand shock loads. Mihos can do a 0-40 kmph in less than 7 sec and comes with an instantaneous torque of 95 Nm on offer. It is claimed to offer 100kms of range in a single charge.

When it comes to features, the smart Mihos E-scooter comes with a combination of different sensors. ‘Joy E- connect app’ is a one-tap control for Mihos Connect and controls the scooter via Bluetooth. The scooter can be tracked and the Battery status can also be checked remotely. It comes with a reverse mode that allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots. GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing are amongst many other features present on the Mihos.