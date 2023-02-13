John Abraham gifts himself 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa superbike after success of Pathaan movie, video goes viral

John Abraham

Pathaan star John Abraham is trending all over social media following the success of his latest movie that has crossed the $100 million benchmark. The Bollywood actor is known for his action movies and his fitness routine. John Abraham is also quite popular among bike enthusiasts due to collection of expensive sports bikes and due to his superhit action movie ‘Dhoom’ in which he can be seen riding a Suzuki Hayabusa. After the movie, Suzuki Hayabusa became the dream bike of many riding enthusiasts in India and posters of John with the red Hayabusa were popular all around the country. Not just for the movie, John has been seen riding his own Hayabusa in the streets of Mumbai several times. Now following the success of Pathaan, John Abraham has gifted himself a new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa and a video of him unwrapping the superbike is going viral on the internet.



For those who are unaware, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa bought by John Abraham has not been officially launched in India yet and is imported as a completely built unit (CBU). As per Cartoq, the actor has bought the bike in Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. The engine of the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is the same as the previous model. It is powered by a 1,340cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 142 Nm. The bike also features a range of electronic aids and advancements.



As mentioned earlier, this is not the first Suzuki Hayabusa in John Abraham’s collection. The Pathaan star has owned several generations of Hayabusa superbikes. Apart from this, the actor also owns Honda CBR1000RR-R, Yamaha YZF-R1, Ducati Panigale, BMW S1000RR and several other superbikes.