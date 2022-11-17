Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 launched in India, price starts at Rs 77.5 lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 launched in India, price starts at Rs 77.5 lakhs

The American marque - Jeep, has launched its flagship SUV ‘Grand Cherokee’ in the India at Rs 77.5 lakh. The American marque - Jeep, has launched its flagship SUV ‘Grand Cherokee’ in the India at Rs XXXX. Jeep's new Grand Cherokee SUV is now available for pre-order, and the company has confirmed that it would be manufactured at its Ranjangaon facility. This will be the Jeeps's fourth product to be produced in India. The SUV will be available in a variety of trim levels.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

We know the new Jeep Grand Cherokee's appearance is effective since it's being sold in global markets. It has a boxy look with a radiator grille that has seven horizontal bars. Its aerodynamic performance and economy have been enhanced by a lowered, tapered roof, without compromising cargo space or the vehicle's commanding on-road presence. The beltline is also low, allowing for a lot of glass, which, along with the wide panoramic sunroof, floods the interior with natural light.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Features

The Grand Cherokee's cabin has been updated with a 10.1-inch (25.6-cm) touchscreen infotainment unit, a segment-first available 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger interactive display and a 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel,; in addition, the vents for the HVAC system have been slimmed down, and the centre stack has been repositioned to include a comfort entry feature for easier access for the driver.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

Included in the new Jeep Grand Cherokee's Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) are technologies including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Drowsy Driver Detection, an Active Lane Management System, and an Intersection Collision Assist System. Additionally, the SUV will include a technology that actively reduces noise, as well as three-point seatbelts and safety belt reminders for every passenger.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs

The Jeep Grand Cherokee's 5th-generation Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System, in conjunction with the Selec-Terrain traction control system, allows drivers to choose between on- and off-road modes for customised 4x4 performance. The engine will be a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep's Grand Cherokee will compete with luxury SUVs such as the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC 90, and others.