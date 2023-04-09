Jeep Compass, Meridian base variant get price cut, check new prices here

Photo: Jeep

Jeep Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee are the four SUVs offered in India from the American manufacturer Jeep. For Compass and Meridian, two premium-market SUVs, Jeep has lowered prices as of April 2023 in an effort to broaden the brand's appeal and build a more robust product line.

Meridian's base model, the Limited MT, has had its price reduced by Rs 2.35 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 27.75 lakh. The RDE standards compliance that is included in this cost increase calls for the use of OBD-II diagnostic equipment to monitor emissions in real time. Jeep has also reduced costs by as much as Rs 2.35 lakh for its base models.

The Rs 32 lakh price tag for the restricted AT model remains unchanged. The ex-showroom price of the Limited (O) trim has increased by Rs 35,000. The price breaks down as follows: the MT version costs costs Rs 32.95 lakh, the AT version costs Rs 34.85.

The basic Sport AT petrol model of the Compass now costs Rs 20.99 lakh, a decrease of Rs 1.08 lakh from its previous price of Rs 1.08 lakh. The previous pricing of Rs 26.09 lakh for the Limited AT petrol and Rs 28.29 lakh for the Model S AT petrol will be maintained.

There is a uniform increase of Rs 35,000 for all diesel-powered Compass models. All 4X4 models, including those in the Limited and Model S series, are subject to the same Rs 35,000 price increase. The base price of a diesel-powered Jeep Compass Sport Manual Transmission is now Rs 21.44 lakh, with the top-of-the-line Model S 4X4 Automatic Transmission costing Rs 31.64 lakh.

Both the Compass and the Meridian use the same diesel engine. Both a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine are available to buyers of the Compass. Compared to the latter's 168 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, the former's output is 161 bhp and 250 Nm. The only available fuel option for the Meridian is diesel.