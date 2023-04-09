Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Jeep Compass, Meridian base variant get price cut, check new prices here

Jeep has reduced the pricing of its Compass and Meridian base models since both SUVs have been upgraded to latest BS6 Phase 2 standards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Jeep Compass, Meridian base variant get price cut, check new prices here
Photo: Jeep

Jeep Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee are the four SUVs offered in India from the American manufacturer Jeep. For  Compass and Meridian, two premium-market SUVs,  Jeep has lowered prices as of April 2023 in an effort to broaden the brand's appeal and build a more robust product line.

Meridian's base model, the Limited MT, has had its price reduced by Rs 2.35 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 27.75 lakh. The RDE standards compliance that is included in this cost increase calls for the use of OBD-II diagnostic equipment to monitor emissions in real time. Jeep has also reduced costs by as much as Rs 2.35 lakh for its base models. 

The Rs 32 lakh price tag for the restricted AT model remains unchanged. The ex-showroom price of the Limited (O) trim has increased by Rs 35,000. The price breaks down as follows: the MT version costs costs Rs 32.95 lakh, the AT version costs Rs 34.85. 

The basic Sport AT petrol model of the Compass now costs Rs 20.99 lakh, a decrease of Rs 1.08 lakh from its previous price of Rs 1.08 lakh.  The previous pricing of Rs 26.09 lakh for the Limited AT petrol and Rs 28.29 lakh for the Model S AT petrol will be maintained.

There is a uniform increase of Rs 35,000 for all diesel-powered Compass models. All 4X4 models, including those in the Limited and Model S series, are subject to the same Rs 35,000 price increase. The base price of a diesel-powered Jeep Compass Sport Manual Transmission is now Rs 21.44 lakh, with the top-of-the-line Model S 4X4 Automatic Transmission costing Rs 31.64 lakh.

Also, READ: 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 with traction control system launched, R15 gets new colour options

Both the Compass and the Meridian use the same diesel engine. Both a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine are available to buyers of the Compass. Compared to the latter's 168 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, the former's output is 161 bhp and 250 Nm. The only available fuel option for the Meridian is diesel.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.