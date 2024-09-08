Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Both companies have recently launched updates and new models, sparking a comparison between the two iconic brands to determine which bike offers superior specifications.

The Indian motorcycle market is experiencing a significant surge in the demand for retro-style motorcycles. Among the various options available, two bikes have stood out as the top contenders in this segment: the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42 motorcycles. Both companies have recently launched updates and new models, sparking a comparison between the two iconic brands to determine which bike offers superior specifications.

Price

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles expanded the popular 42 model lineup with their latest launch of the Jawa 42 FJ, which starts at a price of Rs 1.99 lakh. Whereas, The 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1,99,500.

Engine

The Jawa 42 FJ boasts a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing a power of 21.45bhp and 29.62Nm torque. Moreover, its six-speed transmission system comes with an additional slip-and-assist clutch feature.

On the other hand, the 2024 Classic 350 retains a 349cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Features

The Jawa 42 FJ stands out with its LED lights, an LCD digital instrument cluster, and a USB charging port. It also sports aluminum elements like fuel tank covers, headlight frames, handles, and footpegs, making it the first to be seen in this bike segment.

The Classic 350 comes with LED features for its headlights, pilot lights, and taillights. The top model of the bike features LED indicators, a Tripper navigation pod, and adjustable clutch and brake levers. Other features include a Type-C charging port and an analogue speedometer, with a gear indicator in the LCD cluster.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us