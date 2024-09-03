Jawa 42 FJ launched in India, rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check price, features, design

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजा��रा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Jawa 42 FJ launched in India, rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check price, features, design

Bookings for the new Jawa 42 FJ are open and deliveries are set to begin soon.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Jawa 42 FJ launched in India, rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check price, features, design
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded the popular 42 model lineup with their latest launch of the Jawa 42 FJ on Tuesday. The new model of the Indian motorcycle brand has seen several changes and enhanced engine, starting at a price of Rs 1.99 lakh. 

Speaking about the design, The bike boasts a modern retro look, defined by the tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a striking side aluminum plate. The side panel of the bike is similar to its predecessors.

The all-new motorcycle arrives with a redesigned seat and handlebar, offering a more streamlined and focused riding stance. It boasts specially designed alloy wheels, upswept exhausts, and an offset fuel tank cap that, further amplifies its athletic allure.

1200900-2024-09-03-T170735-751

Moreover, the bike features LED lights, a USB charging port, and a single-pod, digital instrument cluster. 

The Jawa 42 FJ which rivals with Royal Enfield Hinter 350 sports a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a power of 21.45bhp and 29.62Nm torque. Moreover, its six-speed transmission system comes with an additional slip-and-assist clutch feature.

Jawa 42 FJ hardware includes telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with preload adjustability. It's built with disc brakes for both front and back wheels and features dual-channel ABS for better safety.

Meanwhile, bookings for the new Jawa 42 FJ are open and deliveries are set to begin soon.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement