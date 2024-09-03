Jawa 42 FJ launched in India, rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check price, features, design

Bookings for the new Jawa 42 FJ are open and deliveries are set to begin soon.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded the popular 42 model lineup with their latest launch of the Jawa 42 FJ on Tuesday. The new model of the Indian motorcycle brand has seen several changes and enhanced engine, starting at a price of Rs 1.99 lakh.

Speaking about the design, The bike boasts a modern retro look, defined by the tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a striking side aluminum plate. The side panel of the bike is similar to its predecessors.

The all-new motorcycle arrives with a redesigned seat and handlebar, offering a more streamlined and focused riding stance. It boasts specially designed alloy wheels, upswept exhausts, and an offset fuel tank cap that, further amplifies its athletic allure.

Moreover, the bike features LED lights, a USB charging port, and a single-pod, digital instrument cluster.

The Jawa 42 FJ which rivals with Royal Enfield Hinter 350 sports a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a power of 21.45bhp and 29.62Nm torque. Moreover, its six-speed transmission system comes with an additional slip-and-assist clutch feature.

Jawa 42 FJ hardware includes telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with preload adjustability. It's built with disc brakes for both front and back wheels and features dual-channel ABS for better safety.

Meanwhile, bookings for the new Jawa 42 FJ are open and deliveries are set to begin soon.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.