Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.06 lakh

With a starting price of Rs 2.06 lakh, the brand-new Jawa 42 Bobber is available in the country as part of the firm's "Factory Custom" plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Jawa 42 Bobber

The brand-new Jawa 42 Bobber, manufactured by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2,06,500 and goes all the way up to Rs. 2,09,000, Delhi. Shipments of the bike is expected ot start as soon as next week. There will be three different colour options for the new Jawa 42 Bobber: Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, and dual-tone Jasper Red.

The Jawa 42 Bobber's enhancements and customisation do not stop with the paint scheme. The motorcycle's ergonomics and performance have been improved. The new Jawa 42 Bobber may be previewed and purchased through Jawa Yezdi dealerships.

In contrast to the stealthy Perak, the new 42 Bobber is bursting with personality. The new motorbike remains loyal to the bobber fundamentals (simple bodywork, cut fenders, low single seat, and fat tyres), but it adds a splash of colour and flair to the design.

The 30.64 horsepower and 32.74 Nm of torque from the Perak's 334 cc engine are carried over to the Jawa 42 Bobber's 6-speed gearbox. According to the manufacturer, the chassis has been upgraded with new suspension tuning and brake calibration for a more responsive experience. If we're talking about stopping power, the 42 Bobber is equipped with Continental's top-tier dual-channel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).

As Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Classic Legends, unveiled the new motorcycle, he said, “The new 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. The Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest selling models. With the Perak, we created an all new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat.”

 

