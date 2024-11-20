British luxury car brand Jaguar has unveiled its new brand identity and logo as it prepares to debut its electric vehicles.

British luxury car brand Jaguar has unveiled its new brand identity and logo as it prepares to debut its electric vehicles. In addition to the new logo, the company also unveiled its updated lettering, which is now finished in a golden colour.

This announcement comes just days before the global unveiling of Jaguar's new EV, the Design Vision Concept, at Miami Art Week on December 2, 2024. The updated corporate identity marks Jaguar's initial move toward becoming a fully electric brand, embracing sustainable practices.

Speaking about the design, the Jaguar lettering has been updated with a new, rounder, and more open font. This is referred to as the ‘Device Mark’, which combines both uppercase and lowercase letters. Additionally, there's a new Artist Mark featuring the 'j' and 'r' from the updated font, enclosed within a circle. Notably, the design of the font makes the 'j' and 'r' appear identical when flipped upside down.

The iconic jaguar face logo, previously seen on the grilles of Jaguar cars, appears to have been replaced by a fresh circular emblem. This new badge draws inspiration from a modern typeface, featuring a "J" and an "r" inside a circle, with the letters rendered in brass and linked to the rounded border.

Along with the updated emblem, Jaguar is likely to introduce a bold new color scheme, incorporating primary colors like red, blue, and yellow.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.