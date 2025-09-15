ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

Typically, the annual deadline for filing income tax returns is July 31st. However, due to the late release of ITR forms by the income tax department, which was attributed to several changes in the forms, the government extended the deadline to September 15th.

The Income Tax Department has announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) is today, September 15th, and has confirmed via a post on X that there will be no extension granted.

Despite complaints from taxpayers on social media about the income tax portal experiencing technical issues on Sunday, which hindered their ability to file taxes, the due date for ITR filing remains unchanged.

Typically, the annual deadline for filing income tax returns is July 31st. However, due to the late release of ITR forms by the income tax department, which was attributed to several changes in the forms, the government extended the deadline to September 15th. The current deadline, September 15, 2025, applies to non-audit taxpayers, including the majority of salaried individuals, pensioners, NRIs, and those whose accounts do not require an audit.

Who needs to file ITR?

Businesses and professionals who are required to undergo a tax audit are mandated to submit their audit reports by September 30, 2025, and file their ITR by October 31, 2025.

Taxpayers who are obligated to provide a transfer pricing report, due to international or specified domestic transactions, have a filing deadline of November 30, 2025, for their ITR.

What are the consequences if anyone fails to file an ITR?

Failing to meet the deadline also restricts access to certain tax benefits. Belated filers are unable to carry forward specific types of losses, such as capital or business losses, to subsequent years.

In certain instances, deductions or exemptions may not be accessible if the return is filed late. Taxpayers may also forfeit the option to switch between the old and new tax regimes after the due date.

Another consequence is a delay in receiving refunds. Those who are eligible for a refund will experience a later disbursement compared to those who file on time.

Here's what you should do if you fail to file ITR

If taxpayers who miss the initial ITR filing deadline have the option to file a belated return, as per the law.

For the current financial year, belated returns can be submitted until December 31st. However, this option comes with a penalty. According to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, those who file late are subject to a penalty fee.

The penalty is capped at Rs 1,000 for individuals whose total income is up to Rs 5 lakh. For those earning more than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty increases to Rs 5,000.