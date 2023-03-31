IPL 2023: Player with highest strike rate in the season to win Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

IPL 2023 begins today (March 31) with a major clash between 4 times winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of the major tournament, Tata Motors has announced the Tiago.ev as the official partner for this year’s edition of the Tata Indian Premier League. Continuing this association for the sixth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the company will leverage this platform to increase awareness of EVs, while showcasing and driving engagement for its recently launched premium electric hatch – the Tiago.ev.

This year’s matches will also play host to the exciting Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award – where the player with the highest strike rate of the match will take home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Furthermore, the Tiago.ev Electric Striker of the Season will get a chance to drive home a brand new Tata Tiago.ev. Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago.ev car on display, Tata Motors will donate Rs 5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of Coffee Plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings.

Rewarding the early adopters of EVs for their continued trust in the brand, Tata Motors will gratify Tata EV owners by offering tickets to select matches. Tata EV owners will also get to be a part of some exciting engagement activities on-ground and few lucky owners will win an opportunity of presenting an award to some of the world’s finest cricketers.