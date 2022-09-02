INS Vikrant: When Bajaj used the old aircraft carrier to make motorcycle

INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi today (September 2). Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the INS Vikrant will be the second operational aircraft carrier for India and it will boost the maritime security of the nation through its state-of-the-art automation features. The new home-built carrier is christened after her predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier that was decommissioned almost 20 years ago. The first INS Vikrant was a British-built aircraft carrier which was in service from 1961 and it played a vital role in the 1971 war with Pakistan. The carrier was scrapped in 2014-15 and believe it or not, you must have seen some part of this iconic INS Vikrant in the form of a motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto Limited, the Indian automaker based in Pune used the scrapped metal of the INS Vikrant to make fuel tanks of a bike called Bajaj V15 that was launched in 2016. Born out of the invincible metal of the INS Vikrant, the Bajaj V15 received a great response in terms of sale due to the neo-retro styling and majorly due to its connection with the legendary aircraft carrier.

The Bajaj V15 was powered by the company’s proprietary 150cc DTS-i engine that produced 13 Nm peak torque at 5500 RPM, it was able to bring with it torque that very few motorcycles in its category were able to compete with. The motorcycle featured an premium instrument panel with colour changing LEDs, detailed in brushed silver and premium textured seats add to the overall aesthetic appeal.

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Bajaj V15 motorcycle in 2019 after the demand and craze for the motorcycle started to phase out. As per the reports, the company had to kill the motorcycle after a decline in its popularity due to issues with the quality of parts and uncomfortable seats. Although the company may have to discontinue the bike, it will still be an iconic one due to the fact that it had the DNA of India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.