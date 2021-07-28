Influencer Harmanpreet Singh Sehgal’s outstanding car collection grabs eyeballs, his Instagram is proof!

Social media is filled with many different and unique kind of influencers and bloggers like fashion, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle. In recent times, one stream of influence that is gaining a lot of limelight from the audience is Car blogging. The automobile is certainly the most exciting topic for many. There are tons of individuals who love to watch videos and read articles about cars and vehicles of different brands and styles.



If we talk about Indian car bloggers the name that would instantly pop into our minds is Harmanpreet Singh Sehgal. The young man is one of the most followed and refined automobile influencers of all time. If you dive into his social media handle you would be overwhelmed with the pictures, articles and videos of some of the fanciest and expensive cars. The blogger is a youth icon as many of the youngsters find his videos fascinating and informative. Harmanpreet makes sure to treat his fans with sneak peeks into his car world through his stories.



Taking a dig at his background we found out that the young influencer loves to live life to its fullest. He believes in breaking the boundaries and follow his dreams. The talented social media icon also passes on the message of hard work and integrity for his followers. Besides being a car enthusiast, Harmanpreet is an ardent travel lover and want to travel to every place across the globe.



At the mere age of 26, Harmanpreet established himself as a young entrepreneur. He is the proud owner of Insta Hygiene that makes high-quality sanitary pads for women. The entrepreneur also inspires us with his philanthropic activities towards society. Harmanpreet was recently engaged in organising a free drive for all NGO kids by proving them with Rs. 10000 each for learning new courses like nail art, cooking and many more.

