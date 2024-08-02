Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Indian Motorcycle has launched the ultra-luxurious Roadmaster Elite in India, priced at Rs 71.82 lakh.

Indian Motorcycle has made waves in the Indian market by launching its ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite at a staggering price of Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest addition has quickly become one of the most expensive motorcycles available in India, reflecting its exclusivity and the luxury it offers.

The Roadmaster Elite is a limited-edition marvel, with only 350 units produced globally. For those unfamiliar, Indian Motorcycle is an iconic American brand known for its high-end motorcycles, with a limited but impressive lineup available in India, including models like the Indian Scout, Chieftain, Springfield, and Chief.

Designed as a full-fledged touring motorcycle, the Roadmaster Elite commands attention with its massive presence and striking aesthetics. The bike sports a unique paint scheme that blends deep red and black hues, accentuated with gold highlights. Adding to its exclusivity, the gold pinstripes are meticulously hand-painted by renowned custom paint shops, GCP and CVP. The bike also features ‘Elite’ badging, a gloss black dash, and color-matched seats that offer both heating and cooling functions, along with passenger armrests and backlit switch cubes for added comfort and luxury.

The Roadmaster Elite is equipped with a premium 12-speaker sound system, strategically placed in areas like the fairing and touring trunk to deliver an immersive audio experience. It also boasts a seven-inch TFT display, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay, flanked by traditional speedometer and rev counter gauges.

When it comes to hardware, the Roadmaster Elite doesn’t disappoint. It features a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a smooth and stable ride. The braking system includes dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc for confident stopping power. The motorcycle also houses a massive 20.8-litre fuel tank, which is necessary to support its 403 kg kerb weight.

Under the hood, the Roadmaster Elite is powered by an 1890 cc V-twin ‘Thunderstroke’ engine that delivers an impressive 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. This combination promises a powerful and refined riding experience, making the Roadmaster Elite a dream machine for motorcycle enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.