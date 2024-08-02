Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Automobile

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Indian Motorcycle has launched the ultra-luxurious Roadmaster Elite in India, priced at Rs 71.82 lakh.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..
Indian Motorcycle has made waves in the Indian market by launching its ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite at a staggering price of Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest addition has quickly become one of the most expensive motorcycles available in India, reflecting its exclusivity and the luxury it offers. 

The Roadmaster Elite is a limited-edition marvel, with only 350 units produced globally. For those unfamiliar, Indian Motorcycle is an iconic American brand known for its high-end motorcycles, with a limited but impressive lineup available in India, including models like the Indian Scout, Chieftain, Springfield, and Chief.

Designed as a full-fledged touring motorcycle, the Roadmaster Elite commands attention with its massive presence and striking aesthetics. The bike sports a unique paint scheme that blends deep red and black hues, accentuated with gold highlights. Adding to its exclusivity, the gold pinstripes are meticulously hand-painted by renowned custom paint shops, GCP and CVP. The bike also features ‘Elite’ badging, a gloss black dash, and color-matched seats that offer both heating and cooling functions, along with passenger armrests and backlit switch cubes for added comfort and luxury.

The Roadmaster Elite is equipped with a premium 12-speaker sound system, strategically placed in areas like the fairing and touring trunk to deliver an immersive audio experience. It also boasts a seven-inch TFT display, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay, flanked by traditional speedometer and rev counter gauges.

When it comes to hardware, the Roadmaster Elite doesn’t disappoint. It features a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a smooth and stable ride. The braking system includes dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc for confident stopping power. The motorcycle also houses a massive 20.8-litre fuel tank, which is necessary to support its 403 kg kerb weight.

Under the hood, the Roadmaster Elite is powered by an 1890 cc V-twin ‘Thunderstroke’ engine that delivers an impressive 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. This combination promises a powerful and refined riding experience, making the Roadmaster Elite a dream machine for motorcycle enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.

