Indian Army to soon induct electric vehicles in peace stations

Indian government has been putting emphasis on clean fuels for quite a while now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

The Indian Army is all set to equip a few units in peace stations with electric vehicles (EV) such as buses, motorcycles and light vehicles sequentially, said the Army officials on Wednesday. According to army officials, around 25 percent of light vehicles, 38 percent of buses and 48 percent of motorcycles of selected units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure.

"Around 25% of light vehicles, 38% of buses and 48% of motorcycles of selected units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure. Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, Army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially", said the Army officials. 

The BJP-led government has been putting emphasis on clean fuels. Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey earlier said that the Centre is providing a 40 per cent subsidy for electric buses to states and the government has identified 22,000 petrol pumps across the country to install charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier said that the auto sector will greatly benefit from Industrial Revolution 4.0. He added that the production and promotion of EVs will help in reducing carbon footprint.

