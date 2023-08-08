India’s highest selling SUV gets new special edition, Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched at Rs 15.17 lakh

Headlines

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

BJP responsible for 'fake letter' or its 'brother'?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s apparent jibe at HD Kumaraswamy

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Deadliest plants in the world

Weight loss tips: Korean food to lose belly fat

7 must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

Automobile

India’s highest selling SUV gets new special edition, Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched at Rs 15.17 lakh

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Hyundai Creta is currently the highest selling SUV in India to push the numbers further, Hyundai has launched the new Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Edition in India with 21 unique features and design. Adventure Edition on Creta and Alcazar will offer customers a rugged looking exterior design with adventure lifestyle specific gadgets and features and a distinct road presence. Adventure Edition has been introduced with the new Ranger Khaki colour. Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition price in India starts at Rs 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and on the other hand, Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition price starts at Rs 19.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Amplifying the butch appeal of Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition, these SUVs will be offered with all black interiors featuring light sage green inserts and exclusive Adventure Edition seats resonating an illustration of mountains. Both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition offer customers 21 unique features including: Dashcam with Dual Camera, Rugged Door Cladding, 3D Designer Adventure Mats, Adventure Emblem on fender, Sporty Metal Pedals, Black front grille with Hyundai Logo, Dark Chrome rear Hyundai Logo, Dark Chrome Creta & Alcazar Lettering, Black Skid Plate (Front & Rear) & Black Side Sill, Black Roof Rails & Shark-fin Antenna, Black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar), Black ORVM, Body colored Door Handle & Black C-Pillar Garnish (Creta). Black Tailgate Garnish (Alcazar), and Black painted Alloy Wheels.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black). While Alcazar Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 3 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black, new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black & Titan Grey with Abyss Black).

