India’s highest selling SUV gets new special edition, Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched at Rs 15.17 lakh

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black).

Hyundai Creta is currently the highest selling SUV in India to push the numbers further, Hyundai has launched the new Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Edition in India with 21 unique features and design. Adventure Edition on Creta and Alcazar will offer customers a rugged looking exterior design with adventure lifestyle specific gadgets and features and a distinct road presence. Adventure Edition has been introduced with the new Ranger Khaki colour. Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition price in India starts at Rs 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and on the other hand, Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition price starts at Rs 19.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Amplifying the butch appeal of Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition, these SUVs will be offered with all black interiors featuring light sage green inserts and exclusive Adventure Edition seats resonating an illustration of mountains. Both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition offer customers 21 unique features including: Dashcam with Dual Camera, Rugged Door Cladding, 3D Designer Adventure Mats, Adventure Emblem on fender, Sporty Metal Pedals, Black front grille with Hyundai Logo, Dark Chrome rear Hyundai Logo, Dark Chrome Creta & Alcazar Lettering, Black Skid Plate (Front & Rear) & Black Side Sill, Black Roof Rails & Shark-fin Antenna, Black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar), Black ORVM, Body colored Door Handle & Black C-Pillar Garnish (Creta). Black Tailgate Garnish (Alcazar), and Black painted Alloy Wheels.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black). While Alcazar Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 3 dual tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black, new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black & Titan Grey with Abyss Black).