‘India jugaado ka desh hai’: Video of man riding on Honda Activa rider's shoulder will leave you confused

A new video of two individuals riding a Honda Activa down a busy street has gone viral. India is a very price-conscious market, so it's no surprise that two-wheeled vehicles like scooters and motorcycles are quite popular here. People use two-wheelers for a variety of reasons, including commuting, taxis, and cargo transport.

The latest viral video shows a Honda Activa on which two people are commuting, but the second person sits high on goods they are carrying rather than on the seat. The video was shared on Instagram by Mansi Nagpal.

According to the most recent numbers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 1,53,972 persons were killed in road accidents in India in 2021, and an additional 3,84,448 were wounded (MoRTH).

The yearly rate of road accidents rose by 12.6% in 2021. The number of people killed in traffic accidents increased by 16.9 percent from the previous year, while the number of people injured increased by 10.3 percent.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' annual report titled "Road Accidents in India - 2021," 1,28,825 accidents occurred on national highways (including motorways), 96,382 occurred on state highways, and 1,87,225 occurred on other routes.

There were 56,007 fatalities on national highways, 37,963 on state highways, and 60,002 on all other roads combined in 2017. Nearly 67% of all accidental fatalities occur in those aged 18 to 45.

The data used to compile the report was provided by the police departments of individual states and union territories on a calendar-year basis and in standardised formats by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) as part of the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

In 2021, 1,07,236 people were murdered due to excessive speeding, while 3,314 people were killed due to drunk driving. There were 8,122 fatalities associated with improper lane usage, while another 679 were attributed to running red lights. Two thousand nine hundred and eighty-two lives were lost because people were talking on mobile phones while driving. Thirty-one thousand six hundred thirty-nine people died from causes other than accidents.