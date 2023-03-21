Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch today: How to watch the livestream of the event

Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai Verna 2023 is finally making its India debut today (March 21). Although Hyundai has not officially taken the wraps off the saloon, it has disclosed key specifications and features of the all-new Verna 2023. The new Hyundai Verna is already available for pre-bookings in the country. The Hyundai Verna 2023 price and delivery will be revealed by the company during a special event that will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. The Hyundai Verna 2023 launch event will begin at 12 noon and it can be viewed on the company's official social media channels. Interested buyers can book the all-new Hyundai Verna at Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai showroom. Hyundai India will offer the all-new Verna in 4 trim options – EX, S, SX and SX(O). As per the company, the all-new Hyundai Verna has been packaged to deliver advanced safety, convenience and comfort. You can watch the Hyundai Verna 2023 launch livestream through the link below.

The mesmerizing mystical magnetism of the all-new Hyundai VERNA is coming soon to you. Get ready to witness a futuristic design and ferocious power. Launching on 21st March 2023 | 12:00PM (IST) onwards. Watch Live. https://t.co/e0GRJEjUUl — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 20, 2023

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been equipped with a range of 4 powertrains. HMI has equipped the all-new Hyundai Verna with a new, sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT).

Hyundai is also offering the proven and reliable 1.5 MPi Petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). According to the company, the new Verna offers superior legroom and knee room with a focus on enhanced space for 2nd row seat passengers. The sedan achieves an increase in rear seat leg room and knee room. Further, with best in segment width of 1,765 mm, the Hyundai Verna features enhanced shoulder room for front and rear seat passengers.