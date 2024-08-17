Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

The Hyundai Venue S+ is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine delivers 82bhp of power and a peak torque of 114Nm.

Hyundai Motor India has expanded the Venue SUV lineup with a new variant, S+, which starts at a price of Rs 9.36 lakh. The Hyundai Venue S+ is a new variant that takes the popular SUV up a notch by featuring an electric sunroof.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine delivers 82bhp of power and a peak torque of 114Nm. This combination offers a balanced performance that would be beneficial for your everyday commuting needs.

Speaking about the interiors, it features an electric-powered sunroof, wireless charging pad, multi-functional steering wheel, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As a bonus, it comes to set up for seamless car connect technology with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's even a digital display cluster on the driver's side.

The Venue S+ features a design reminiscent of other premium models, complete with LED headlights, paired with DRLs and fog lamps. Additionally, it stands out with a signature-style chrome-plated front grill and a silver-coated skid plate at its bottom.

Moreover, the vehicle runs on R16-inch alloy wheels, making it look more aesthetic and stylish.

Keeping safety in mind, the Venue S+ varient comes equipped with six airbags, a parking sensor, a rearview camera, and a seatbelt reminder. In addition, a high-speed alert warning and Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.