Hyundai Venue N Line to launch in India tomorrow, here’s how you can attend launch event

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India tomorrow. (August 6). The automaker has already started to accept bookings for the new Hyundai Venue N Line at Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company’s second car in India from Hyundai N Line after the i20 N Line that was launched last year. Interested buyers can book the new compact SUV online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country. The Hyundai Venue N Line was already available in the international market and the company has already revealed how the car will look in India.

How you can attend Hyundai Venue N Line launch event

The Hyundai Venue N Line launch event will begin at 11:45 am tomorrow. The company will launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. To watch the Hyundai Venue N Line launch event live, you can download the Roblox app using your mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line.

Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square. They can have easy access to the event tab and area. The launch will have various innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, Venue N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake callipers. Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.